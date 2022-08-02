Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issued By DA Davidson

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Shyft Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Shyft Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The Shyft Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $890.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.86.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

