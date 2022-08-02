Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Textron in a research report issued on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Textron Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.45.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Textron by 711.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,554,000 after buying an additional 2,128,278 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $17,117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after buying an additional 1,126,776 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after buying an additional 1,027,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Textron by 2,973.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after buying an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.