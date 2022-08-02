Short Interest in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Grows By 24.6%

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 174.33, a current ratio of 174.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 37.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Featured Stories

