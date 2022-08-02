Velo3D (VLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Velo3D has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. On average, analysts expect Velo3D to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Velo3D Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:VLD opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. Velo3D has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $13.18.
Institutional Trading of Velo3D
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
About Velo3D
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
See Also
