Velo3D (VLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Velo3D has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. On average, analysts expect Velo3D to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VLD opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. Velo3D has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Velo3D by 457.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 43,486 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

