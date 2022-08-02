Research Analysts Set Expectations for Olin Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Olin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $9.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s FY2022 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Get Olin alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OLN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.82.

Olin Price Performance

Olin Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OLN opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Olin has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.41%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $617,051.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.