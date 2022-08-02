Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRON. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,341,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 604.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FRON stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Frontier Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

