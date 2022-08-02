Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,248,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 21,304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,369 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,058,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,008,000 after buying an additional 979,918 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.71 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLCO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CICC Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

