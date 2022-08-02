William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Forrester Research Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $897.37 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $362,956.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.