William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Forrester Research Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $897.37 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
Read More
