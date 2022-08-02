Short Interest in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Increases By 24.7%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIIIW. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 352,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in P3 Health Partners by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 269,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 72,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,705,000.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PIIIW opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61. P3 Health Partners has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.