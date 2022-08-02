Agiliti (AGTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Agiliti has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.89-$0.94 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.94 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Agiliti to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agiliti Price Performance

AGTI stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $26.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Agiliti news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,281 shares of company stock worth $1,871,715 in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 398.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 47,540 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGTI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Further Reading

