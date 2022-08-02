PubMatic, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PubMatic in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

PubMatic Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PUBM opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $835.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.87.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $459,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 22,200 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $459,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $57,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,937 shares of company stock worth $2,929,116. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in PubMatic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PubMatic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 96,346 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

