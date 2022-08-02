Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heritage Commerce Corp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Heritage Commerce in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HTBK opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $51,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,421.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $28,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,678.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $51,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,421.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

