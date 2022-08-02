Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Northrop Grumman Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report issued on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.29. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $24.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.60 EPS.

NOC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.64.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $475.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

