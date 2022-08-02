LiveVox (LVOX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect LiveVox to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. LiveVox has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 90.78%. The company had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.74 million. On average, analysts expect LiveVox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LVOX opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LiveVox by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveVox by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 439,076 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveVox by 7.5% during the first quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

