Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Orbit International Price Performance
Orbit International stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.60. Orbit International has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $8.29.
Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 7.96%.
About Orbit International
Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.
