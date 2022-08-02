Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Decreased by KeyCorp

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MYR Group in a report released on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for MYR Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYRG. StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

MYR Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.10.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $708.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,686,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in MYR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $218,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in MYR Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

