Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

