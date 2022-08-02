Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Stericycle Stock Performance
Shares of SRCL stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $72.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
