Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in July

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Enerplus Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:ERF opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

