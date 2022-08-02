Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

GNTX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.37 on Friday. Gentex has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

