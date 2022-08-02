Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Interroll Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IRRHF opened at $2,254.45 on Tuesday. Interroll has a 12-month low of $2,254.45 and a 12-month high of $2,254.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,692.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4,091.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interroll from CHF 3,356 to CHF 2,990 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

