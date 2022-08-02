Pi Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Saturday, PriceTargets.com reports.

PAAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.22. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $439.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $9,720,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 27,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.