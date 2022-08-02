AFC Gamma (AFCG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. The business had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AFC Gamma to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Trading Up 0.1 %

AFCG opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $324.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.18.

AFC Gamma Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.27%.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price objective on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at AFC Gamma

In related news, CFO Brett Kaufman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Kaufman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 87,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 190,609 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

