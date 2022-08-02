Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe from €138.00 ($142.27) to €136.00 ($140.21) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($180.41) to €160.00 ($164.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $18.79.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

