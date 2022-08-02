Short Interest in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Grows By 24.8%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 6,240,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $27,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at $720,491.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,792,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $27,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 553,325 shares of company stock worth $16,049,162. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SIX stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

