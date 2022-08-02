Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Short Interest Update

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 6,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 943,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 136,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $504,757.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,132,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 136,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $504,757.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,132,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $88,570.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,268 shares of company stock worth $1,400,336. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,703,000. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,528.89% and a negative return on equity of 55.50%. The company had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

