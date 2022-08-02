Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Expands By 25.0%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FID opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.306 per share. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 2,972.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 380,705 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,358,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 107,708 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 354.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.