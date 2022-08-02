Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Expands By 25.0%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of FID opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.306 per share. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund
