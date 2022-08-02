Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,473,500 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 1,182,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 982.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MONRF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($63.92) to €58.00 ($59.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moncler from €59.50 ($61.34) to €62.00 ($63.92) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Moncler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Moncler from €71.00 ($73.20) to €60.00 ($61.86) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler Stock Performance

MONRF stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.