Vuzix (VUZI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Vuzix to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 376.45%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vuzix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vuzix Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $513.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.18. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vuzix

Vuzix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

