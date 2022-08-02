Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.91% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $57.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41.

