Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.07 Million Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.40% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

