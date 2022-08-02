TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 13,504 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $540,295.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,500.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.