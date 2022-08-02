Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.44% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 26,931 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $656,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 311.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $51.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25.

