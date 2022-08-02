Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $34,000 Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 320.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,743,000 after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Chewy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after purchasing an additional 219,503 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Chewy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after purchasing an additional 77,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Chewy by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,925,000 after purchasing an additional 246,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

