Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

