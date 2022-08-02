GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,525,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,312 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,231,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 700.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 812,313 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,235,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.24 and a beta of 0.77.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

