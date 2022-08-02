Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA stock opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.15. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $100,365,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 123.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 163,522 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 9,772.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 155,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,173,000 after acquiring an additional 119,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

