KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of KE stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. KE has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38 and a beta of -1.99.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KE will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of KE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of KE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in KE by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

