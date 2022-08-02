Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $52,000 Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Big Lots by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Big Lots Trading Up 3.8 %

BIG opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $606.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.28). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Big Lots

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

