Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PZA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

