Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

