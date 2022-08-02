Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

