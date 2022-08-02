Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,774 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,544,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

