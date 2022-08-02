Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 4,630 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 104,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.