Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

RSG stock opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

