Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.67.

MAR stock opened at $159.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

