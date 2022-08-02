Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,995 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 182,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

