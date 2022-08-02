Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,974 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

