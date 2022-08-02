Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $782,000 Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,620,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,926,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,039,000. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 527,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 218,103 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 141,395 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

