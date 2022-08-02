Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,833 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYF opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $58.65.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.