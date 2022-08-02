Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $4,122,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $3,615,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

